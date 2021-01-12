Warner apologises to Siraj, Team India

January 12, 2021 11:33 IST

'Abuse is not in any way acceptable or tolerated anywhere at any time, and I would expect better from our home crowd'

IMAGE: In an Instagram post, David Warner, said 'racism and abuse is not in any way acceptable or tolerated anywhere at any time'. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Australia opener David Warner is apologetic of the crowd behaviour towards Team India in Sydney. A part of the crowd in Sydney had directed racial slurs at Mohammed Siraj on Day 3 and were left with a warning.

On Day 4, six people from the crowd were evicted from the SCG stadium after they called Siraj a ‘brown dog’.

David Warner has said that there is not way that racism and abuse would be tolerated and has issued a sincere apology to Team India. Warner has also congratulated the visiting side on pulling off a hard fought draw on Day 5 of the third Test. Coming back from his groin injury, Warner managed to score only 5 and 13 in the Test match at SCG.

In an Instagram post, Warner on Tuesday, said 'racism and abuse is not in any way acceptable or tolerated anywhere at any time' and added that he would 'expect better' from the home crowd.

“It was great to be back out on the park again this week. Was not the ideal result for us but this is what Test cricket is all about. 5 days of tough cricket and well done to our guys for working as hard as we could, congrats to India in the way they fought hard for the draw, and that's why we love this game, it's not easy. Move onto Brisbane now for the decider and what a place the Gabba is to play at,” Warner wrote, after the draw.

“I’d also like to say sorry to @mohammedsirajofficial and the Indian team as racism, and abuse is not in any way acceptable or tolerated anywhere at any time, and I would expect better from our home crowd,” he added.