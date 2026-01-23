Shock in Ranji Trophy: Abhimanyu Easwaran's bizarre run out!

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Easwaran’s fluent innings cut short in strange fashion. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Easwaran, on 81, stepped out for drinks while the ball was live, ending his innings unexpectedly.

He called it “entirely my fault” and said the mistake even surprised him.

The opening day of the Ranji Trophy, Abhimanyu Easwaran’s dismissal stood out for all the wrong reasons.

The Bengal captain, batting on 81 at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani, stepped out of his crease for what seemed like a routine drinks break. He was unaware that the ball was still live and paid the price for a rare lapse in concentration against Services.

Easwaran run out mid-break

It happened off the final ball of the 41st over. Services seamer Aditya Kumar bowled full and Sudip Chatterjee pushed it back down the pitch. Thinking the over was complete and drinks had been called, Easwaran stepped out of his crease but the ball was still in play.

Aditya Kumar got fingertips to the return, and the deflection rolled onto the non-striker’s stumps. , Services appealed immediately. The decision went upstairs and the third umpire confirmed the run out.

Even Easwaran seemed stunned by the lapse. “The mistake I made surprised even me,” he said, adding there was “no question” of being called back because it was “entirely my fault.”