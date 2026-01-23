What Happens If Bangladesh Pull Out Of T20 World Cup?

IMAGE: Bangladesh are scheduled to kick off their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign on February 7 against the West Indies in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bangladesh has decided not to travel to India for its scheduled T20 World Cup 2026 matches due to safety concerns.

If Bangladesh pull out of the World Cup, Scotland will likely replace them.

If Bangladesh opt out before the opening match, the tourament will proceed with four teams in Group C.

In case Bangladesh withdraw after the tournament has started, the matches involving them will be forfeited.

Bangladesh's participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup hangs in the balance after the country, citing security reasons, refused to send its national team to India for the marquee event beginning on February 7.

The International Cricket Council had given Bangladesh an ultimatum: Agree to play in India or risk being replaced, but adopting a stubborn stance, Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul on Thursday, January 22, 2026, announced that the ICC's assessment that there is no specific or heightened threat to their cricket team in India was not acceptable to them.

If Bangladesh pull out of the World Cup, Scotland will likely replace them based on team rankings for the tournament.

However, it is still not clear whether the ICC has intimated Cricket Scotland as their CEO Trudy Lindblade did not offer any comments.

'We cannot comment on this developing situation. If the circumstances change, we will issue an official media release on our web site,' Charles Paterson, head of communications of Cricket Scotland, told PTI.

As per the original schedule, Bangladesh are slated to kick off their campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Litton Das-led side are then scheduled to face Italy on February 9 before meeting England at the same venue on February 14.

Bangladesh are to travel to Mumbai on February 17 for their final group assignment against Nepal at the Wankhede stadium.

What happens if Bangladesh withdraw

If Bangladesh were to pull out of the T20 World Cup, the fallout would depend on when the withdrawal happens.

If Bangladesh withdraw before the start of the tournament, then the ICC would likely invite the next highest-ranked team that failed to qualify, or a team from the same qualifying pathway, to take their place.

Another possibility is Group reshuffle. As per the existing schedule, there are four groups consisting of five teams each.

Bangladesh are placed in Group C along with England, the West Indies, Nepal and Italy. If Bangladesh opt out, the tournament will proceed with four teams in that particular group, with the top two teams qualifying for the Super Eight.

Fixtures would be reworked, but the tournament structure would remain intact.

If that happens broadcasters and sponsors can still seek compensation.

Withdrawal after start of the tournament

In the scenario where Bangladesh withdraw after the tournament has started, then matches involving Bangladesh would typically be forfeited, with opponents awarded full points.

As per ICC norms, it is not possible to insert a new team once the event is underway.

The withdrawal could result in possible penalties for Bangladesh as the ICC can impose fines or withhold tournament revenue.

Moreover, future ICC event participation or hosting rights could be affected.

In short, if Bangladesh withdraw before the start of the tournament, they are likely be replaced, but if they do so once the event is under way, then matches would be forfeited.

Either way, there would be financial and competitive consequences.