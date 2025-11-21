HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shock for SA: Rabada ruled out of 2nd Test vs India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 21, 2025 13:29 IST

Kagiso Rabada

IMAGE: Proteas lose their star pacer Kagiso Rabada. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/Instagram

South Africa's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the second Test against India, beginning in Guwahati on Saturday, as he has not fully recovered from the rib injury he suffered during a training session ahead of the series opener.

"Kagiso has been ruled out of the second Test," said Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma while giving an update on the pacer, who also missed the first Test in Kolkata, which the visitors won by 30 runs.

 

Bavuma added that the Guwahati track looked like a typical sub-continental wicket, which aids batting on the first couple of days and then becomes conducive for the slow bowlers.

"This wicket looks a lot fresher and will be more consistent in terms of variability compared to Kolkata. We will have another look in the morning and decide on Kagiso's replacement," the skipper opined.

"This is a typical sub-continental wicket with the first two days good for batting before spinners come into play."

Guwahati is hosting a Test match for the first time and the pitch at the Barsapara Stadium is an uncharted territory for both teams.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
