Gambhir Blames IPL for Player Burnout

'His point was that if you need workload management, then skip the IPL.'

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir's message hits home again. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill's neck injury has reopened the long-running debate about player workload, and now former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has revealed a telling conversation with Coach Gautam Gambhir-- one that puts the IPL squarely at the centre of the discussion.

With Gill now handling leadership across formats, questions about potential burnout have been circulating. Chopra, speaking to PTI, recalled asking Gambhir directly about workload management earlier this year.

'I asked this question to Gautam before the Test match against the West Indies. His point was that if you need workload management, then skip the IPL,' Chopra told PTI.

'If you don't want to lead because leading the IPL team puts too much pressure, then don't lead. And while playing for India, if you are fit, you are not mentally fatigued,' Chopra added.

Chopra backed Gambhir's stance, especially from a batter's perspective, emphasising the importance of making the most of strong form.

'And as a batter, I can also second the opinion that when you are going through a good form, you really want to maximise. Because you never know when the bad form hits you and where the next one is going to come from.

'So, if there is no fitness concern per se and if there is no mental burnout concern that is very individual-specific, you stay with them and you play as much as you can, as often as you can.'