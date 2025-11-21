HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shubman Gill OUT of second Test

Shubman Gill OUT of second Test

November 21, 2025 11:39 IST

'Gill has been released from the squad. He will be working on his recovery'

Shubman Gill

IMAGE:  Shubman Gill developed the spasm on the second day of the opening Test in Kolkata and hasn't returned to the nets since. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Shubman Gill was on Friday released from the Test squad ahead of the second match against South Africa starting Saturday.

Gill suffered a neck spasm while batting in the first innings of the opening Test in Kolkata and was hospitalised after sustaining a whiplash.

 

"Gill has been released from the squad. He will be working on his recovery," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Gill travelled with the team to Guwahati but the pain in his nape didn't subside completely. It remains to be seen if he can play the upcoming ODI series.

"We don't want recurrence of spasm during the game," batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had said on Thursday.

South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after their memorable win at Eden Gardens.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
