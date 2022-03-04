'Shock and agony': Reactions to Warne's sudden death

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shane Warne/Twitter

Australia's spin legend Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52.

His death comes hours after another former Australian cricket great, wicket-keeper Rod Marsh died on Friday at the age of 74.

Warne's last post on Twitter, 12 hours before his death was reported was a tribute to Marsh.

"Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family."

One of Warne’s long-time teammates in the Baggy Green, Adam Gilchrist also indicated his heartbreak at hearing the news.

Australia batsman David Warner wrote on Instagram: "Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed."

Former England middle-order batter Ian Bell was effusive in his praise, tweeting: “There are no words. A hero growing up and the greatest player I ever played against. I can’t believe it. My thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Virat Kohli tweeted, "Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat (Greatest of All Time). Greatest to turn the cricket ball."

Kevin Pietersen, one of Warne’s main adversaries during the legendary 2005 Ashes series but teammate at Hampshire, was heartbroken at the news, tweeting: “F***!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #RIPKing”

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth has summed up the hock of many, saying on Twitter, “Shocking to hear the demise of Shane Warne ! He was one of the greatest wrist spinners to ever grace the game! My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends and fans from across the world! May his soul rest in peace”

The Barmy Army, England’s supporters club, said Warne was a “complete genius” and “one of the game’s greatest characters” who is “forever etched in Ashes history”.

Tributes have come in from plenty of people outside cricket, including former England football striker and current Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, who tweeted: “Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane”

Warne was also good friends with TV personality Piers Morgan, who tweeted his own heartfelt tribute to his friend. “Absolutely devastated to hear that @ShaneWarne has died from a heart attack aged just 52. He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years. Just gutting news. RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company.”

West Indies Great Viv Richards: "Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam: "Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed."

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi: "The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him."

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir: "Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic!"

Here are some more reactions: