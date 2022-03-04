Australian cricket icon Shane Warne passes away at 52

IMAGE: Australia spin legend Shane Warne. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Australian spin legend Shane Warne passed away of a suspected attack. He was 52.



Warne's management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management confirmed in a statement to the Australian media.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game, having retired as Test cricket’s second most prolific wicket-taker.

His stellar international career spanned across 15 years and saw him take 708 Test wickets — the most ever for an Australian, and the second-most of all time behind only Muttiah Muralitharan.