News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Malik replaces injured Maqsood in Pak T20 WC squad

Malik replaces injured Maqsood in Pak T20 WC squad

October 09, 2021 20:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shoaib Malik, 39, captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the title in 2009.

IMAGE: Shoaib Malik, 39, captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the title in 2009. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik will make his sixth appearance at the Twenty20 World Cup later this month after being recalled to the squad on Saturday to replace injured middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood.

 

Maqsood was ruled out of the showpiece tournament after suffering a lower back injury in a domestic match earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form," chief selector Muhammad Wasim said.

"We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport."

"...we have decided to include Shoaib Malik in the side. I am sure Shoaib’s experience will be handy for the entire squad."

Malik, 39, captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the title in 2009.

The all-rounder missed the 2010 World Cup in the West Indies but featured in the last three editions.

This was the fourth change to Pakistan's original squad, coming a day after they drafted in former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali and Fakhar Zaman.

Pakistan will play warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa before beginning their campaign with a blockbuster clash with arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: India pacer Shikha Pandey's magical delivery!
SEE: India pacer Shikha Pandey's magical delivery!
Will Hardik bowl in T20 World Cup?
Will Hardik bowl in T20 World Cup?
When Virat Is Around...
When Virat Is Around...
Lynching of BJP workers was only a reaction: Tikait
Lynching of BJP workers was only a reaction: Tikait
F1: Bottas takes pole, penalty for Hamilton in Turkey
F1: Bottas takes pole, penalty for Hamilton in Turkey
New Parliament bldg to be ready on time: Puri
New Parliament bldg to be ready on time: Puri
Our tournament starts now, says DC coach Ponting
Our tournament starts now, says DC coach Ponting

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

Our tournament starts now, says DC coach Ponting

Our tournament starts now, says DC coach Ponting

Quaifier 1: Experienced CSK hold edge over DC

Quaifier 1: Experienced CSK hold edge over DC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances