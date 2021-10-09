News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Virat Is Around...

When Virat Is Around...

By Rediff Cricket
October 09, 2021 10:45 IST
When Virat Kohli is on the field and off it, you can expect a torrent of emotions...

Please click on the images to see Virat at the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Delhi Capitals game.

IMAGE: After the toss, Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant, left, Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and DC left-arm spinner Axar Patel, centre, and RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj are all ears to what Virat has to say. All Photographs: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

 

 

IMAGE: Virat congratulates DC fast bowler Avesh Khan on his spectacular show in the IPL. Avesh is clearly an India pick in the future.

 

IMAGE: The Skipper has RCB and DC players in splits after the game.

 

IMAGE: What's Virat telling Prithvi Shaw? The DC opener must be anxious to make an India comeback.

 

IMAGE: Look at Virat's face! No wonder, Chahal, left, Siraj, second from left, and Navneet Saini, centre, are amused.

 

IMAGE: That's the Virat we know. All focused on how the game is unfolding on the field.

 

IMAGE: Happy! Happy! Virat and his RCB mate A B de Villiers after RCB won the game off the last ball with Srikar Bharat's six.

 

IMAGE: This is an image we haven't seen before either in the IPL or at Indian games. A team-mate hoists the skipper after victory.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
The Many Moods of Virat Kohli
Kohli's Master Class
Why Kohli's RCB is clicking this IPL...
At 2.36 lakh, active Covid cases lowest in 206 days
Dia's Wearing This! Would you DARE to wear it too?
Turning Point: Maxwell's Dropped Catches
Why RCB will have confidence going into IPL play-offs
