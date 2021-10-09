When Virat Is Around...

When Virat Kohli is on the field and off it, you can expect a torrent of emotions...

Please click on the images to see Virat at the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Delhi Capitals game.

IMAGE: After the toss, Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant, left, Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and DC left-arm spinner Axar Patel, centre, and RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj are all ears to what Virat has to say. All Photographs: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

IMAGE: Virat congratulates DC fast bowler Avesh Khan on his spectacular show in the IPL. Avesh is clearly an India pick in the future.

IMAGE: The Skipper has RCB and DC players in splits after the game.

IMAGE: What's Virat telling Prithvi Shaw? The DC opener must be anxious to make an India comeback.

IMAGE: Look at Virat's face! No wonder, Chahal, left, Siraj, second from left, and Navneet Saini, centre, are amused.

IMAGE: That's the Virat we know. All focused on how the game is unfolding on the field.

IMAGE: Happy! Happy! Virat and his RCB mate A B de Villiers after RCB won the game off the last ball with Srikar Bharat's six.

IMAGE: This is an image we haven't seen before either in the IPL or at Indian games. A team-mate hoists the skipper after victory.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com