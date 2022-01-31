News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Team India arrives in Ahmedabad for ODIs against West Indies

PIX: Team India arrives in Ahmedabad for ODIs against West Indies

Source: PTI
January 31, 2022 18:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surya Kumar Yadav/Instagram

Members of the Indian cricket team have arrived here for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies beginning on February 6.

 

All players entered the bio bubble between Sunday and Monday.

"They will undergo a three day quarantine," a BCCI official said.

The series will be the first for Rohit Sharma as white-ball captain of the side. He could not travel to South Africa due to a hamstring injury.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had posted photo of his departure for Ahmedabad on Saturday. He was sitting in the aircraft alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made a comeback into the team while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has received a maiden call up.

Due to COVID-19 threat, the BCCI reduced the venues of three ODIs and as many T20s to two. The three T20s will be played in Kolkata.

Fresh from their home T20 series win against England, West Indies squad will land here later in the week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ponting backs Rohit's leadership skills
Ponting backs Rohit's leadership skills
'One doesn't need to be captain to be leader'
'One doesn't need to be captain to be leader'
IPL Auction: Players To Watch Out For
IPL Auction: Players To Watch Out For
Court orders CBI probe into TN girl's suicide
Court orders CBI probe into TN girl's suicide
Court stays govt ban on Kerala-based MediaOne channel
Court stays govt ban on Kerala-based MediaOne channel
For $5 tn GDP, India must spend about $1.4 tn on infra
For $5 tn GDP, India must spend about $1.4 tn on infra
Mamata blocks Dhankhar on Twitter for anti-govt posts
Mamata blocks Dhankhar on Twitter for anti-govt posts

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Windies name Eng series-winning squad for India T20Is

Windies name Eng series-winning squad for India T20Is

Ponting reckons no captaincy is a good thing for Kohli

Ponting reckons no captaincy is a good thing for Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances