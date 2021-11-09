News
Shastri thanks Srinivasan 'for having faith in my abilities'

Shastri thanks Srinivasan 'for having faith in my abilities'

November 09, 2021 10:03 IST
Before being named India Head Coach in 2017, Ravi Shastri served as Team Director from 2014 to 2017.

Photograph: PTI

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan had "more faith" in his coaching abilities and outgoing Team India head coach Ravi Shastri thanked the Tamil Nadu strongman in earnest while stating that he performed his duties without any vested interests.

Shastri was appointed Team Director by erstwhile BCCI president Srinivasan back in 2014 after India lost the Test series in England 1-3.

"I think it's been one helluva journey for me, personally. I know it is my last day in the dressing room, I just spoke to the boys, but I would like to thank the BCCI, for giving me this opportunity, believing that I could do the job and I wish the coach coming after me all the luck," Shastri said at the press conference.

 

"I must thank in this also, all the committees, that were there in picking me as the coach, including Vinod Rai and his team for some-time, the COA, I would like thank all of them because, they were all part of the journey," he said

'…but one man I would like to give special mention -- his name is N Srinivasan. He was the man who insisted that I do this job in 2014. In fact, I didn't have the belief (that) I could do this job, he seemed to have more belief in my ability than I had."

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. 'For me to be part of that journey with the boys and for the boys to respond and raise the bar in that fashion leaves you going from the dressing room emotional but a very proud man.'

Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"And I hope, I haven't let him down, so if Sir (Srinivasan), you are listening, I got the opportunity and I did my work without any agenda," Shastri seemed a touch emotional while thanking the former board supremo.

He also opened up on how emotional he is feeling as he bid adieu as head coach of the Indian men's team.

"Very emotional because I've been part of this team for seven years. They're a great side. I'm telling you, I don't say that too often. It's one of the great sides to have played cricket at the highest level in the history of the game, when you look all around. So, let's not take anything away from that," he said.

"For me to be part of that journey with the boys and for the boys to respond and raise the bar in that fashion leaves you going from the dressing room emotional but a very proud man," he reflected.

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid will take over the reins from Shastri.

AGENCIES
