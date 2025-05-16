Shastri snubs Bumrah, backs Gill and Pant for top job

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri suggests two youngsters for leadership post in Tests. Photograph: ICC/X

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from the longest format, India finds itself at a crossroads — searching for a new leader to usher in the next era of Test cricket.

Weighing in on the leadership vacuum, former head coach Ravi Shastri has offered his perspective on who should take up the mantle, urging selectors to look to the future rather than burdening senior players like Jasprit Bumrah.

In a candid conversation on The ICC Review with Sanjana Ganesan, Shastri named two young stars he believes are ready to be groomed for the role — Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

Shastri acknowledged that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah would have been a natural successor based on leadership qualities and performances, but cautioned against overburdening him, especially in light of his recent injury struggles.

“See, for me, Jasprit would have been the obvious choice after Australia,” Shastri said.

“But I do not want Jasprit to be made captain and then you lose him as a bowler,” he added, as quoted by the ICC.

Bumrah has led India in three matches so far, including a memorable 295-run win over Australia in Perth. However, he also suffered defeats in the other two matches, both played away — one against England and the other against Australia.

Shastri cited Bumrah’s back injury — sustained during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney — as a major reason for his concern. The 31-year-old was sidelined for nearly three months from early January to April, missing India’s triumphant ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in the process.

“I think he (Bumrah) has to take his body one game at a time. He is coming back now after a serious injury,” Shastri noted.

“He will have played IPL cricket, which is four-over cricket. Now will come the test of bowling 10 overs, 15 overs. And the last thing you want is some pressure on his mind being captain as well.”

Instead, Shastri advocated for a long-term vision, highlighting Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant as potential leaders who could serve Indian cricket for the next decade.

“You groom somebody, and I would say Shubman's looked very good. Give him the opportunity. He is 25, 26 years of age, even give him time,” he said.

“There is Rishabh as well. I think these two are the obvious ones I am looking at because of their age, and they have a decade ahead of them. So, let them learn,” Shastri added.

As India enters a transitional phase in Test cricket, Shastri’s advice reflects a blend of caution and vision — protecting a world-class bowler while preparing the next generation of leaders.