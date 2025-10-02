HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shastri Roasts Pakistan With Cheeky Toss Line

October 02, 2025 16:01 IST

Andy Pycroft

IMAGE: Andy Pycroft, who hails from Zimbabwe, was at the centre of controversy during the Asia Cup 2025. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ravi Shastri took a playful jab at Pakistan during the toss, referencing the controversial Asia Cup no-handshake incident while welcoming match referee Andy Pycroft, the senior official and match referee for the first Test between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

 

Pycroft, who hails from Zimbabwe, was at the centre of controversy during the Asia Cup 2025, when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) alleged that he failed to uphold the spirit of the game following the no-handshake incident in the group stage clash between India and Pakistan.

During the toss for the first Test, Shastri couldn’t resist a cheeky nod to those events while introducing Pycroft.

‘Back in the house, all the way from Dubai, in the hot seat. Andy Pycroft,’ said Shastri, raising his voice with a smile. Pycroft acknowledged the pointed introduction with a sheepish grin.

After Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts on September 14, the PCB filed an official complaint with the ICC, seeking Pycroft’s removal for the remainder of the tournament and even threatening to boycott if their demand wasn’t met.

The ICC dismissed the request, stating there was no merit to the argument.

