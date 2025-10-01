Priyansh, Iyer smash tons as India A post 413/6

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer asserted authority and dictated the flow of play with a flamboyant 110 off 83. Photograph: BCCI

Priyansh Arya and captain Shreyas Iyer flaunted their rich vein of form by hammering blistering centuries for India A in the first unofficial ODI against Australia A at Green Park in Kanpur on Wednesday.

The unofficial One-dayer between the two sides was washed out on Tuesday. With the weather permitting, the fixture began on Wednesday, and India A got off to a flying start after being put to bat. Priyansh opened alongside his Punjab Kings opening compatriot Prabhsimran Singh and went all guns blazing from the get-go.

With a belligerent style of play, the destructive duo stitched up a 135-run opening stand to set the tone of the proceedings. After Prabhsimran perished on a swift 56(53), Iyer joined Priyansh on the crease to torment the tourists. Priyansh, with his youthful flair, blazed his way to 101 off 84 deliveries, laced with 11 fours and five towering maximums.

On the other end, Shreyas asserted authority and dictated the flow of play with a flamboyant 110 off 83 at a ruthless strike rate of 132.53. Their sizzling exploits concluded with Tanveer Sangha outfoxing Priyansh while Liam Scott removing the India A skipper.

Riyan Parag and Ayush Badoni drove the rhythm forward with their pugnacious strokeplay. Parag dazzled with a 42-ball 67 while Badoni walloped a half-century in 27 deliveries to pave the way for India A to post a daunting 413/6. India's innings was a blend of experience and youth working in harmony to bring thunder down the ground.

While Shreyas marshalled the innings with dominance, Priyansh set himself up as a prospect for the future. During the two unofficial Tests, Shreyas captained India A in the first contest but dropped out of the second. He informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket.

Shreyas, who had undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing red-ball cricket. As a result, the selectors did not consider him for the Rest of India squad for the upcoming Irani Cup against Vidarbha.