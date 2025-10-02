PICS: Siraj has West Indies reeling at lunch on Day 1

Images from Day 1 of the first Test between India and the West Indies, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a duck on Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Siraj (3/19) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/24) ran through a frail West Indies top-order before Kuldeep Yadav (1/7) struck at the stroke of lunch to leave the visitors tottering at 90/5 at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test against India, in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

Siraj’s figures of 7-3-19-3 wreaked havoc in the visiting camp, still reeling from their lowest Test score of 27 in the last outing against Australia in July, while Bumrah won his battle against John Campbell (8) in his first spell and Kuldeep cleaned up Shai Hope (26).

Roston Chase, who put on 48 runs for the fifth wicket with Hope, was on 22 not out.

It wasn't a green top surface on the match day morning, the pitch bearing a more brownish look and the bowlers did not get much off the surface with the new ball.

The first breakthrough came off a rather innocuous fifth delivery of the fourth over from Siraj, short of a length which bounced extra. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (0) moved across to guide it down leg and Dhruv Jurel dives to collect a clean grab on his right.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah successfully appeals for the wicket of John Campbell, caught behind by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. Photograph: BCCI

Bumrah had John Campbell caught behind on what looked like a tough call made by the third umpire, Paul Reiffel, in the seventh over, after Shubman Gill opted for a review.

Bumrah drew Campbell forward with a delivery that straightened and had his bat squeezed between front pad and the ball. Television replays showed two spikes, Campbell's bat hitting the pads and turning inside simultaneously when the ball hit the edge and deviated off its course.

The first was driven down the ground while the second was flicked off the pads.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj gets a round of high-fives from teammates after shattering Brandon King's stumps. Photograph: BCCI

Bumrah begun with some dangerous swing movement in the first over troubling Campbell, but the left-handed opener cracked two fours in his second over to level terms.

Brandon King played a few good shots in his brief 15-ball 13, which included three fours, but a terrible call of shouldering arms to a Siraj delivery, bowled with a scrambled seam again to get the ball in to the batter, sent his middle stump cartwheeling in the 10th over.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj exults after dismissing Alick Athanaze and picking his third wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Having been struck on the up for a four by Alick Athanaze (12) through covers earlier, Siraj bowled one on a similar length but this time closer to the batter who went again for a drive, only to edge it behind to KL Rahul at the second slip, with West Indies crumbling to 42 for four.

Kuldeep outfoxed Hope with one that turned in from outside the off and beat his inside edge to crash into the wickets.