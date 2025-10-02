India U-19 trounce Australia U-19 in first Youth Test

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 113 runs as India Under-19 amassed 428 in the first innings against Australia Under-19 in the first Youth Test in Brisbane. Photograph: BCCI

India Under-19 stamped their superiority over Australia Under-19 in the first Youth Test, winning by an innings and 58 runs in Brisbane on Thursday.

With a mountain to climb, the Australians resumed their second innings at eight for one but were bowled out for 127 in 49.3 overs.

India needed to bat just once in the game, thanks to hundreds from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vedant Trivedi.

Suryavanshi hammered a T20-style 86-ball 113, while Trivedi scored a patient 140 off 192 balls as India Under-19 took a commanding 185-run lead on Wednesday.

Medium pacer Deepesh Devendran, who took five wickets in the first innings, added three more to his match tally.

Kishan Kumar, Khilan Patel and Anmoljeet Singh shared the rest of the wickets to fall as Australia’s batting crumbled.

The second and final Youth Test begins in Mackay from October 7.

India had blanked the hosts 3-0 in the preceding Youth ODI series.