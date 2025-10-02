HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India U-19 trounce Australia U-19 in first Youth Test

India U-19 trounce Australia U-19 in first Youth Test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 02, 2025 11:47 IST

x

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 113 runs as India Under-19 amassed 428 in the first innings against Australia Under-19 in the first Youth Test in Brisbane. Photograph: BCCI

India Under-19 stamped their superiority over Australia Under-19 in the first Youth Test, winning by an innings and 58 runs in Brisbane on Thursday.

With a mountain to climb, the Australians resumed their second innings at eight for one but were bowled out for 127 in 49.3 overs.

India needed to bat just once in the game, thanks to hundreds from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vedant Trivedi.

 

Suryavanshi hammered a T20-style 86-ball 113, while Trivedi scored a patient 140 off 192 balls as India Under-19 took a commanding 185-run lead on Wednesday.

Medium pacer Deepesh Devendran, who took five wickets in the first innings, added three more to his match tally.

Kishan Kumar, Khilan Patel and Anmoljeet Singh shared the rest of the wickets to fall as Australia’s batting crumbled.

The second and final Youth Test begins in Mackay from October 7.

India had blanked the hosts 3-0 in the preceding Youth ODI series.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Arya, Iyer smash centuries as India A crush Aus A
Arya, Iyer smash centuries as India A crush Aus A
Defending champs Aus outclass NZ in World Cup opener
Defending champs Aus outclass NZ in World Cup opener
Gardner credits team depth for match-winning WC ton
Gardner credits team depth for match-winning WC ton
No takers for Ashwin at ILT20 Season 4 auction
No takers for Ashwin at ILT20 Season 4 auction
No handshakes: Harmanpreet to follow men's Indo-Pak lead
No handshakes: Harmanpreet to follow men's Indo-Pak lead

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Remembering the Mahatma: 12 Historic Memorials

webstory image 2

12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films

webstory image 3

Kaju Barfi: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Star-Studded Durga Puja! Kajol, Rani, Jaya Bachchan Celebrate in Style1:58

Star-Studded Durga Puja! Kajol, Rani, Jaya Bachchan...

Rajnath Singh celebrates Vijaya Dashmi with Indian Army personnel in Bhuj1:21

Rajnath Singh celebrates Vijaya Dashmi with Indian Army...

Rajnath Singh reaches Bhuj for Dussehra0:54

Rajnath Singh reaches Bhuj for Dussehra

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV