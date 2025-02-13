Shastri BLASTS Archer

Ravi Shastri didn't hold back in his criticism of England's performance during their 0-3 ODI series whitewash against India, just ahead of the Champions Trophy.

England's losses in Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad painted a bleak picture, compounded by their earlier T20I series defeat.

The series served as a concerning prelude to the Champions Trophy, raising questions about England's preparedness.

Commentating during the third ODI at the Narendra Modi stadium, Shastri made a startling claim about England's training regimen, stating, 'From what I've heard, England have had just one net session this entire trip, if not any. If you're not prepared to do the hard yards, you're not going to improve.'

Shastri then took aim at Jofra Archer during the Ahmedabad match. As the camera focused on the England dugout, Archer was seen resting.

Shastri, on air, quipped, 'Precisely the question which I said. Nice time for a nap. It's that kind of a trip for England.'