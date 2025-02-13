HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Shastri BLASTS Archer

Shastri BLASTS Archer

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 13, 2025 10:07 IST

x

Jofra Archer

Ravi Shastri didn't hold back in his criticism of England's performance during their 0-3 ODI series whitewash against India, just ahead of the Champions Trophy.

England's losses in Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad painted a bleak picture, compounded by their earlier T20I series defeat.

The series served as a concerning prelude to the Champions Trophy, raising questions about England's preparedness.

Commentating during the third ODI at the Narendra Modi stadium, Shastri made a startling claim about England's training regimen, stating, 'From what I've heard, England have had just one net session this entire trip, if not any. If you're not prepared to do the hard yards, you're not going to improve.'

Shastri then took aim at Jofra Archer during the Ahmedabad match. As the camera focused on the England dugout, Archer was seen resting.

Shastri, on air, quipped, 'Precisely the question which I said. Nice time for a nap. It's that kind of a trip for England.'

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No lack of effort: Buttler defends England's approach
No lack of effort: Buttler defends England's approach
'India Remains The Team To Beat'
'India Remains The Team To Beat'
Gambhir reveals why Jaiswal was dropped from CT squad
Gambhir reveals why Jaiswal was dropped from CT squad
KL Rahul is our No. 1 choice for keeper: Gambhir
KL Rahul is our No. 1 choice for keeper: Gambhir
Iyer backs team to take momentum into Champions Trophy
Iyer backs team to take momentum into Champions Trophy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gift A TV: Up To 70% Off Top Brands

webstory image 2

Single This Valentine's Day? Find Your Tribe!

webstory image 3

Ganache For V-Day: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

In a special gesture, Macron personally escorts Modi as he departs for Washington2:34

In a special gesture, Macron personally escorts Modi as...

'Arvind Kejriwal ka harna tay tha': Congress's Sandeep Dikshit0:48

'Arvind Kejriwal ka harna tay tha': Congress's Sandeep...

Sonal Chauhan rocks her dazzling new look!0:46

Sonal Chauhan rocks her dazzling new look!

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD