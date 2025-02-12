Iyer backs India to take momentum into Champions Trophy

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer hit two fifties in the series, including a free-flowing 78 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

India's middle-order batte Shreyas Iyer said the team will take the momentum from the series win against England into the upcoming Champions Trophy.

India thrashed England by 142 runs in the 3rd ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, for a morale boosting 3-0 series sweep against England ahead of the ICC ODI competition.

"The dressing-room is electrifying, a lot of energy, everyone in great form, momentum for the Champions Trophy," he said.

"You could see in the three games how every individual stepped up for the team. Getting those crucial runs and wickets at the right time was important. We have worked a lot on that and as a unit, we are trying to deliver and create that breakthrough that the team needs in imperative time," he added.

Shreyas, who made two fifties in the series including a 78 in Ahmedabad, rued he could not convert it to a hundred.

"I wish I could have got a hundred. In the first game, I wanted to take the momentum for our team. I played every ball on its merit. I backed my instincts in the second game before I got run out. But today I got the opportunity to go in on a good platform from Shubman and Rohit," he added.

IMAGE: Harshit Rana celebrates on dismissing Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

England skipper Jos Buttler said his side was "outplayed" by India throughout the three-match series.

"We were outplayed by a fantastic team. Our approach is a right one, just that we haven't executed well. They (India) put a great score on the board. Shubman played a great innings," said Buttler.

"We got off to a great start again but familiar story again for us. Need to find a way to bat longer. We were up against a really good side that keeps challenging," he added.