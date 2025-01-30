HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MI Cape Town crush Sunrisers, reach SA20 playoffs

MI Cape Town crush Sunrisers, reach SA20 playoffs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 30, 2025 10:07 IST

SA 20

IMAGE: MI Cape Town were excellent from the beginning of the contest. Photograph: SA 20/X

MI Cape Town booked their maiden entry into the playoffs of the SA20 tournament with a 10-wicket thrashing of defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Cape Town.

MI Cape Town will take on Paarl Royals in Qualifier 1 at Gqeberha on February 4 and the winner of the contest will make a direct entry into the final of the third edition of SA20.

MI Cape Town were excellent from the beginning of the contest with Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch and Reeza Hendricks claiming fine catches to help dismiss the Sunrisers Eastern Cape for just 109.

 

Corbin Bosch was the pick of the MI Cape Town bowlers, returning figures of 3.2-0-19-4, while only David Bedingham (45) and Andile Simelane (21) clicked with the bat for the Sunrisers.

SA20

South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada returned 3-0-14-2, while Trent Boult was again tight with his spell of 4-0-25-1.

In reply, Rassie van der Dussen (48 not out off 30 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (59 not out off 36 balls) thrashed the Sunrisers Eastern Cape bowlers to produce a dominant show for their side.

Brevis took a one-handed catch at the boundary to dismiss Sunrisers Eastern Cape batter Tom Abell (1), which was the highlight of their splendid efforts in the field.

"Fielding put us ahead in the game. Ground fielding was amazing, and I think it plays a huge role. It was important to finish with the bonus point and in top two," said MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan after the match.

For Sunrisers Eastern Cape, their next match against Paarl Royals will be crucial as the outcome will determine their fate in the tournament. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
