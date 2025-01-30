Will Indian Batters Come Good In Pune?

IMAGE: India, despite their setback in the third T20I, remain favourites heading into the fourth game in Pune. Photographs: BCCI/X

A resurgent England will face a determined India in the fourth T20I at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on January 31.

England's victory in the third T20I has injected new life into the series, making this match a pivotal clash for both teams.

India will want to rebound from the Rajkot loss and secure the series, while England will be looking to capitalise on their momentum and level the score.

India, despite their setback in the third match, remains the favourite heading into Pune. Their strong T20I form, coupled with the pitch's tendency to favour spin bowlers, gives them a distinct advantage.

However, England's resurgent performance in Rajkot demonstrates their ability to compete, and they will be eager to carry that confidence into the Pune game.

England's performance in the third T20I was a significant improvement after lacklustre showings in the first two matches in Kolkata and Chennai. Their batting came alive, with contributions from Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler propelling them to a competitive total. Their bowlers then effectively defended the score, putting the brakes on India's chase.

After three matches on slow surfaces, the action now shifts to Pune's MCA stadium, a venue known for its batting-friendly conditions, though quick bowlers often find assistance as well.

The last T20I held here in 2023 saw India fall short while chasing 207 against Sri Lanka, despite spirited fifties from Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav.

India holds a mixed record at this venue, having won two and lost two T20Is, including a previous win against England.

The history of matches at this venue suggests high-scoring encounters, with three games witnessing scores above 150 and two innings exceeding 200.

Given India's batting collapses in the last two matches, key changes to the playing XI are anticipated. In the third T20I, India failed to chase 172. In the second game, Tilak Varma's heroics rescued India after a top-order collapse.

Some likely changes to the playing XI could bolster the team's chances.

Rinku Singh's absence due to back spasms prompted the team management to experiment with Dhruv Jurel at No. 7. However, Jurel has found it challenging to adjust to the fast-paced demands of this format, despite showcasing potential in Test cricket.

After sitting out the first two games, Rinku is expected to regain fitness in time for the Pune match. Nonetheless, his early brilliance in T20Is has recently waned, raising questions about his current form.

Arshdeep Singh, who was rested for the third match, is expected to return, given his role as India's spearhead in T20Is. Mohammed Shami, who replaced Arshdeep in the previous game, is likely to retain his spot, with Arshdeep potentially coming in for Ravi Bishnoi, who has struggled for form.

Hardik Pandya, having played all three matches so far, could be rested to keep him fresh for the ODI series and Champions Trophy.

To avoid a series decider, India must treat the fourth T20I as a must-win encounter.

