17-year-old Anahat Singh scripts history with maiden title

Teen squash prodigy Anahat Singh upset top seed Georgina Kennedy to win her first PSA Bronze title at the Squash On Fire Open in Washington.

IMAGE: Anahat Singh is now the youngest Asian woman to break into the world's Top 20. Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Indian teenage sensation Anahat Singh produced a stunning performance to upset top seed and world No. 10 Georgina Kennedy of England 12-10, 11-5, 11-7 and clinch her maiden PSA Bronze-level title at the Squash On Fire Open in Washington.

The triumph marked the biggest title of the 17-year-old's career and her 15th overall on the PSA Tour, achieved in just 26 tournaments, with the Delhi player currently ranked world No. 31.

The seventh seed Anahat, who had lost to Kennedy in their only previous meeting, showed remarkable composure in the final, reeling off four consecutive points to snatch the opening game after trailing 8-10 and thereafter taking firm control of the contest.

"I'm extremely happy. I knew I wanted to do well in these events, improve my ranking and put in strong performances, and I'm glad I was able to do that this time," Anahat said after the win.

With this win, she will become the youngest Asian woman to break into the world's Top 20.

'India's squash future is in great hands'

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated her on her win and wrote on X: 'Phenomenal feat by Anahat Singh at the Squash On Fire Open 2026. Not only did she clinch the gold but also became the youngest Asian female athlete set to break into the Top 20 world rankings.

'Proud of her fearless spirit, technical brilliance and consistency. India's squash future is in great hands!' he added.