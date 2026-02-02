'Pakistan are going to suffer'

Former India cricketer Madan Lal said that the Pakistan Cricket Board are not doing the right thing at the moment and will suffer the consequences, after Pakistan decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC World T20 World Cup, scheduled for February 15.

Speaking to ANI, Madan Lal said, "I think the Pakistan government or PCB, they are all damaging their own cricket. It's not going to solve their problems. Someone has to be there to think right. They are not thinking right at the moment.

"They want to support Bangladesh. You keep on supporting Bangladesh. That's not our business. At the end of the day, Bangladesh is going to suffer, and Pakistan is going to suffer... The main thing is New Zealand, England, South Africa, Australia, they are the biggest countries for cricket, they're going to get the crowds, they're going to get all the sponsorship..."

The Pakistan government said in a post on X that the Pakistan team "shall not take the field" in the match against India.

Pakistan had last month announced its squad for the T20 World Cup being hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," said the post by the Government of Pakistan.

The Indian team is in terrific form ahead of the World Cup and won the five-match T20I series against New Zealand 4-1.

Pakistan has a terrible record against India in the ICC T20 World Cups.

The two teams have played eight times, with the record standing at 7-1 in India's favour. The ICC T20 World Cup will begin on February 7.