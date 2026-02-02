India Game: Pakistan May Do A U-Turn

Sunil Gavaskar mocks Pakistan's boycott of the India match, predicts a U-turn and warns of ICC action.

IMAGE: The Pakistan government stirred controversy on Sunday evening by declaring that its team would boycott the marquee clash against India scheduled on February 15 in Colombo. Photograph: ACC/X

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has minced no words about Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 game against India.

India and Pakistan were scheduled to face-off in a league stage match on Sunday, February 15.

Key Points Sunil Gavaskar criticises Pakistan's decision to boycott India clash.

Predicts Pakistan may reverse its stance under global and internal pressure.

Boycott follows PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's withdrawal threats.

Reacting sharply to the Pakistan government's decision, Gavaskar suggested the move may not last very long.

Drawing a wry with Pakistan's retired cricketers who often announce exits only to reverse them days later, the former India captain hinted that another familiar U-turn could be on the cards.

Speaking to the AajTak news television channel, Gavaskar said: 'I think in the next four or five days, when reactions start pouring in from across the world and even from their former players, there is a possibility that Pakistan will change their stance.'.

The boycott announcement followed earlier threats by Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi to pull out of the tournament in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland in the 20-team event beginning February 7.

'Pakistan players have set examples'

'What's new in this?' Gavaskar asked. 'We all know Pakistan cricketers retire and then, four days later, take back their retirement, saying 'our fans told us to play more'. This might happen again.'

'What's the problem with making U-turns in your decisions? There's no issue, as far as I know.

'Pakistan players have set examples. They keep coming back from retirement. So something like that might happen before the 15th.'

ICC May Take Action

Gavaskar cautioned Pakistan of possible consequences from the International Cricket Council if it follows through on its decision.

He pointed out that the ICC's hybrid model was created precisely to ensure India and Pakistan could coexist in global tournaments, given their long-standing refusal to tour each other's countries.

'If Pakistan does not have a valid reason to justify withdrawing from the big match against India, or if they cannot show grounds for breaching the contract, then action will be taken by the ICC Board,' warned Gavaskar.