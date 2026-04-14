Shane Warne's son breaks silence on dad's passing

Jackson Warne, son of cricket legend Shane Warne, suggests that the COVID-19 vaccines his father was compelled to take may have played a role in his untimely death, sparking debate about vaccine mandates and potential health impacts.

IMAGE: Jackson Warne initially blamed the government and COVID vaccines for his father's sudden death. Photograph: Jackson Warne/Instagram

Key Points Jackson Warne believes Shane Warne's COVID vaccines may have contributed to his death due to underlying health issues.

Jackson Warne claims his father was 'forced' to take three or four COVID vaccine doses for work.

Shane Warne died of a heart attack in Thailand in 2022 at the age of 52.

Shane Warne contracted COVID a few months before his death during a coaching stint in England.

Four years after Shane Warne's death left the cricketing world in shock, his son Jackson has asserted that the spin legend's demise was probably caused by the "three or four" COVID vaccines that he was "forced to take for work."

Speaking on '2 Worlds Collide podcast', Jackson, however, also acknowledged that his father had underlying health issues. Warne was 52 when he died in Thailand in 2022 after suffering a heart attack.

"I definitely think that it (COVID vaccine) was involved. I don't even think saying that is controversial anymore. Even if dad had underlying health issues, I think this brought it out right to the surface and that's one thing that I've always struggled with," Jackson said.

"My first impression, as soon as I hung up the phone (after receiving the news of Warne's death), I instantly blamed the government. I instantly blamed COVID and the vaccine."

Jackson said he barely managed to stop himself from vocalising his exact thoughts at the memorial service.

"It was probably smart I didn't, I would be in a very different position if I did. But that was how I felt," Jackson said.

"Yes, a lot of people were dying of heart attacks before. But dad was okay, I think he might have got three or four (vaccine doses), he didn't want to get them, he was forced to get them for work. He was forced to get them like everybody else," he asserted.

"...I try not to think about it too much because all that does is fester into anger. That anger is not good for anybody," he added.

Lifestyle Insights

Giving an insight into the lifestyle of his father, who was known to be indulgent, Jackson said it was relatively healthy despite the smoking and drinking.

"Dad, at the time, was healthy, he was happy. He looked the best he had in a while. Yes, he smoked and drank, but so many more people in their 80s and 90s still smoke and drink a lot more than dad," he said.

Warne had contracted COVID a few months before his death during his 2021 coaching stint with The Hundred event in England.

However, he was not known to have any major ailment at the time of his stunning demise.