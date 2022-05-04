Jay Amit Shah Receives Shane Warne Gifts

IMAGE: BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah, left, with Jason Warne, the late Shane Warne's brother. Photograph: PTI

BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah, on Tuesday, hosted Jason Warne, Shane Warne's brother, and chatted about the late spin legend.

'It was lovely to meet and host Jason Warne, Shane Warne's younger brother, at home. We reminisced Warnie's contribution towards world cricket, especially the @IPL and the rich legacy that he leaves behind. Thank you Jason for your visit and the historical memorabilia of Warnie,' Jay Amit Shah tweeted on Wednesday.

Jason presented Jay Amit Shah with a copy of Warnie's memoir and one of the balls the legendary leg-spinner took one of his 700 wickets with.