HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Shami's ex-wife in fresh trouble over violent land clash

Shami's ex-wife in fresh trouble over violent land clash

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 18, 2025 17:01 IST

x

Hasin Jahan

IMAGE: FIR against Haseen Jahan in West Bengal. Photograph: Haseen Jahan/Instagram

Haseen Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, is once again in the spotlight after a police complaint was filed against her by a neighbour in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

The complainant, Dalia Khatoon, has accused Jahan of assault, criminal conspiracy, and attempted murder. The controversy is reportedly linked to a piece of land in Suri town, where Jahan had initiated construction work on a plot registered in her daughter Arshi’s name.

According to a report by The Siyasat Daily, West Bengal police officials confirmed that the incident occurred in ward number 5 of Suri. Neighbour Dalia opposed the construction, claiming the land was under dispute — a disagreement that appears to have triggered the altercation.

 

A video allegedly capturing the confrontation has gone viral on social media, although its authenticity has not been independently verified.

Haseen has long been in the news due to her high-profile separation from India’s ace fast bowler Mohammed Shami. In 2018, she publicly accused Shami of infidelity and domestic violence, leading to their separation. Since then, the two have been embroiled in a series of legal battles, with court cases that seem far from resolution.

Jahan, on her part, had earlier lodged a counter-complaint against Dalia, indicating that the land feud has been simmering for some time.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'He cannot destroy me..' Shami's ex-wife spits fire!
'He cannot destroy me..' Shami's ex-wife spits fire!
Shami told to pay maintenance to estranged wife, kid
Shami told to pay maintenance to estranged wife, kid
SEE: Shami's Reunion with Daughter
SEE: Shami's Reunion with Daughter
Justice For Shami!
Justice For Shami!
Shami blasts retirement rumours
Shami blasts retirement rumours

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rajesh Khanna Classics

webstory image 2

Torta di Mele Inglese: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Korean Wave: 7 Korean Things We Love

VIDEOS

Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital flooded after heavy rains2:06

Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital flooded after heavy rains

Pakistan's tourism neglect angers locals in PoJK and PoGB3:09

Pakistan's tourism neglect angers locals in PoJK and PoGB

Fatima Sana Shaikh's gorgeous new look!1:11

Fatima Sana Shaikh's gorgeous new look!

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD