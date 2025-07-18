Shami's ex-wife in fresh trouble over violent land clash

IMAGE: FIR against Haseen Jahan in West Bengal. Photograph: Haseen Jahan/Instagram

Haseen Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, is once again in the spotlight after a police complaint was filed against her by a neighbour in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

The complainant, Dalia Khatoon, has accused Jahan of assault, criminal conspiracy, and attempted murder. The controversy is reportedly linked to a piece of land in Suri town, where Jahan had initiated construction work on a plot registered in her daughter Arshi’s name.

According to a report by The Siyasat Daily, West Bengal police officials confirmed that the incident occurred in ward number 5 of Suri. Neighbour Dalia opposed the construction, claiming the land was under dispute — a disagreement that appears to have triggered the altercation.

A video allegedly capturing the confrontation has gone viral on social media, although its authenticity has not been independently verified.

Haseen has long been in the news due to her high-profile separation from India’s ace fast bowler Mohammed Shami. In 2018, she publicly accused Shami of infidelity and domestic violence, leading to their separation. Since then, the two have been embroiled in a series of legal battles, with court cases that seem far from resolution.

Jahan, on her part, had earlier lodged a counter-complaint against Dalia, indicating that the land feud has been simmering for some time.