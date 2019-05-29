Shami should play ahead of Bhuvneshwar: Agarkar

May 29, 2019 21:23 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami is in better form and should play ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar if India go in with two fast bowlers, says Ajit Agarkar. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

On the eve of ICC Cricket World Cup, former India speedster Ajit Agarkar hailed the balance of India's bowling attack and said one of the positives for the team is that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah rarely has a bad day in office.

The 41-year-old Mumbai cricketer picked Australia as one of the contenders to win the World Cup, beginning in England from May 30, and reckoned the Aaron Finch-led side to make it to the semi-finals comfortably.



"We have seen what Bumrah does, he rarely has a bad day, which is such a plus.



"(Mohammed) Shami, in my opinion, should play ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, at this point if they go with two (pacers) between the three, he is in better bowling form and Hardik Pandya is the third.



"So (the Indian attack is) very potent and the balance of all-round attack (is good)," Agarkar said in Mumbai on Wednesday.



The former paceman said there is variety in India's bowling attack.



"If you look at the wrist spin options, even (Ravindra) Jadeja, if you take a finger spinner, if they play in place one of the wrist spinners, there is a lot of experience and variety in the attack," he explained.

Two-time champions India start their World Cup campaign on June 5 at Southampton against South Africa.



The Virat Kohli-led team also has Pandya and Vijay Shankar in the mix, who are pace bowling all-rounders.



Agarkar, who has played 191 One-Day Internationals, feels the only thing that could be missing is the presence of a left-arm seamer, but is quick to add that Bumrah, with his quality, makes up for most of the things in the bowling department.



"Only probably missing (link) is a left-arm seamer but I think Bumrah's quality more than makes up for most things, (it is a) very good attack.



"It's eventually how you perform on the day and at the moment they are looking in good shape and fitness is not an issue which is a real positive after a long IPL and very few weaknesses in the team if at all," he added.