Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Mumbai Indians honour Rohit as 'Forever Captain'

SEE: Mumbai Indians honour Rohit as 'Forever Captain'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 15, 2023 21:26 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

Mumbai Indians penned an emotional tribute to Rohit Sharma after Hardik Pandya assumed captaincy for the 2024 IPL season.

Since taking over in 2013, Rohit transformed MI into a powerhouse, securing IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

MI's post featured a poignant video showcasing Rohit's journey, emphasising his enduring impact on the team.

 

 

The caption reads, ‘In 2013, you took over as captain of MI. You asked us to Believe. In victories & defeats, you asked us to Smile. 10 years & 6 trophies later, here we are. Our forever captain, your legacy will be etched in Blue & Gold. Thank you, Captain RO.’

 

