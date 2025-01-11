Once banned, ex TN cricketer's life comes full circle in SA

Rooted in Tamil Nadu, Mali's love story brought him to South Africa, where he started playing again, though his journey was short-lived.

IMAGE: Kaizer Chiefs football club players with Joburg Super Kings players. Photograph: Joburg Super Kings players/X

Mahalingam Venkatesan, affectionately known as 'Mali,' has defied numerous challenges, including a cricket ban and a setback in his career, to remain closely connected to the sport he loves.

At 69, the Tamil Nadu native now works as a public officer for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 tournament, having written his own remarkable story in the world of cricket.

Mali, now based in Durban, left India to be with the woman he loved and eventually married, all while staying committed to cricket. He has a rich cricketing history, having played alongside former Indian greats such as Kris Srikkanth, Gundappa Viswanath, Syed Kirmani, Roger Binny, and Bharath Reddy in Tamil Nadu.

A botched surgery ended his dream of representing Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy, but Mali went on to work for a national bank, relocate to South Africa, open three restaurants, and now works in the SA20.

“I am from Chennai and I played school cricket, varsity, TNCA, CK Nayudu Trophy, U-22 (and) Junior State (competitions). I was even in the Ranji Trophy probables, but I couldn't play because I had a bad incident -- due to a wrong operation on my right knee,” Mali told PTI.

Mali assisted Chennai Super Kings during the second edition of the IPL in South Africa, and when the country launched its own T20 league two years ago, he was once again called up by the franchise for the SA20.

“In 2009, when they had the IPL in South Africa, Mr N Srinivasan gave me the opportunity to assist them. (Now) after the start of SA20, they appointed me as a public officer for Joburg Super Kings,” Mali said.

“I worked with State Bank of India from 1978 to 2000. After retirement from cricket, I was a member in charge of the State Bank team and then I moved to South Africa in the year 2000,” he said.

“Why I came to South Africa, it is like a real love story. I met my wife in Chennai in 1983. In 1984, I wanted to come and meet her in South Africa. I got a special permission from the Government of India and I landed in South Africa.

Mali said he also played cricket in South Africa, where he may have been the first non-native cricketer to do so in 1984.

"I played for NCB (Natal Cricket Board), but there were two boards here because of the apartheid time. I played for the non-white cricket (team). I was selected but they found out that I wasn't a local, I was from India. They banned me and I went back to India," he said.

“(It was) then (when) I met my girlfriend in Chennai. I came here, I convinced her family and in 1986 and we got married,” he added.



Reflecting on his time in South Africa as a cricketer, Mali said, “During those times, the non-whites, the coloured, the blacks and Indians, they didn't have an opportunity to play.

“After the end of apartheid you can see that it became well-balanced. A lot of our black players or non-white players were given a chance and they (have) proved it also.

“You can see South Africa was in the finals of the T20 World Cup as well as the World Test Championship now,” he added.

For Mali, being involved in the game at his age is all he could ask for.

“Even after so many years you are mixing with the team. I'm travelling with the team. What else do you need? You have been a cricketer. Even after your old age, you're still with the cricketers,” he added.