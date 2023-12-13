News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SKY dominates T20I rankings: Can he maintain his reign?

SKY dominates T20I rankings: Can he maintain his reign?

Source: PTI
December 13, 2023 16:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suryakumar strengthens top position in ICC T20 batter rankings

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav consolidated his position at the top. Photograph: BCCI

Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav consolidated his position at the top of the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings after being rewarded for his quickfire half-century against South Africa in the second T20I in Gqeberha, South Africa.

The attacking right-hander gained a total of 10 rating points after smashing 56 from just 36 deliveries even though India fell short in the exciting clash by five wickets.

Suryakumar now has a total of 865 rating points, which is well clear of his nearest rivals -- Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (787 rating points) and South Africa's Aiden Markram (758) -- with less than six months out from the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

 

Suryakumar famously claimed the premier ranking during the most recent edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia towards the end of last year and, on current form, it appears the India batter is likely to hold that position into next year's tournament in the West Indies and USA.

South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks is one player to make ground on Suryakumar after he moved up one place to eighth following his innings of 49 against India, while Tilak Varma (up 10 spots to 55th) and Rinku Singh (up 46 places to equal 59th) also gained places.

With newly-crowned No.1 T20I bowler Ravi Bishnoi missing selection on the tour of South Africa so far, it has paved the way for Afghanistan ace Rashid Khan to join the India young gun at the top of the rankings for T20I bowlers.

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also made some eye-catching ground by rising two places to 10th following an economical spell of 1/18 in their most recent contest.

India left-armer Kuldeep Yadav rose five places to 32nd on the same list, while Markram improved two places to second behind only India's Ravindra Jadeja in the latest T20I rankings for all-rounders.

There was also some movement on the latest Test rankings this week following the completion of the exciting series between Bangladesh and New Zealand that finished tied at 1-1 after a tight second Test in Mirpur.

Glenn Phillips was adjudged Player of the Match in that Test and the 27-year-old was rewarded by climbing from outside the top-100 to 55th on the updated rankings for batters and improved 42 places to 24th on the list for all-rounders.

Teammate Ajaz Patel jumped seven places to 33rd on the list for Test bowlers, while Bangladesh duo Mehidy Hasan (up two spots to 21st) and Nayeem Hasan (up five places to 44th) also made good ground behind top-ranked bowler Ravichandran Ashwin.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Here's Harmanpreet's vision for India's women's team
Here's Harmanpreet's vision for India's women's team
'Didn't know..,' Rohit reveals post-World Cup struggle
'Didn't know..,' Rohit reveals post-World Cup struggle
Powerplay puzzle: SKY's plan to level series unveiled
Powerplay puzzle: SKY's plan to level series unveiled
'The security response was very slow'
'The security response was very slow'
India rejects Muslim nations remarks on Art 370 verdict
India rejects Muslim nations remarks on Art 370 verdict
Home minister should answer on security breach: Cong
Home minister should answer on security breach: Cong
'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'
'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Arjuna award for Mohammed Shami?

Arjuna award for Mohammed Shami?

Khawaja to defy ICC? Gaza support sparks controversy

Khawaja to defy ICC? Gaza support sparks controversy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances