Watch Out For Maaya Rajeshwaran In Tennis!

IMAGE: Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi is quickly emerging as India's next big tennis hope. Photographs: Kind courtesy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi/Instagram

At just 15, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi has been making waves in the tennis world with her remarkable performances.

Training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain, Maaya is quickly emerging as India's next big tennis hope. With fearless performances as a qualifier, the young prodigy powered her way into the semifinals at the WTA 125 in Mumbai, reigniting hopes for a top Indian singles star on the global stage.

Currently holding the top national rankings in both the Under-16 and Under-18 categories, Maaya's talent is undeniable.

Maaya initially honed her skills under former India No. 1 K G Ramesh in Coimbatore before spending the last five years refining her game at the Pro Serve Tennis Academy under Coach Manoj Kumar.

A crucial turning point came with a week-long training stint at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, which ultimately led to a year-long contract. Maaya will soon relocate to Spain to train full-time at the academy, a move that promises to elevate her game to new heights.

K G Ramesh beams with pride when discussing Maaya's accomplishments and progress with Laxmi NegiRediff.com.

What inspired you to take Maaya under your wing, and what qualities did you see in her at a young age?

Maaya came to me when she was just under eight years old. What immediately struck me was her ability to grasp the fundamentals so quickly. The basic strokes came to her very naturally. Beyond that, it was her sheer willpower that truly impressed me.

How has Maaya's game evolved over the past five years, and what specific areas has she improved on?

We spent three or four years honing her basic groundstrokes. Once she'd mastered those, I felt my primary job was done. I advised her parents that she needed international exposure to further develop her game. I believe she's now in the right environment to do just that.

What are Maaya's greatest strengths and weaknesses on the court?

One of Maaya's greatest strengths is her fearlessness.

Regardless of her opponent, she never backs down. That quality amazes me.

In India, younger players often rely on their parents for every decision, unlike their counterparts in America or Europe. But Maaya is different. Her maturity for her age is commendable.

As for weaknesses, I think she needs to work on her second serve and develop her volleys a bit more. But with time and the right training, those areas will come.

She's in a great place now, and I'm confident she'll continue to improve.

What are your goals for Maaya's development as a player?

While I'm no longer her coach, we're all incredibly proud of her in Coimbatore. We're excited (you can feel the excitement when he speaks) about what the future holds. I believe she's already on the right path.

In the short term, she should be competing in the junior Grand Slams. I strongly believe this should be her last year in juniors. She needs to transition to women's tournaments and see where she stands. It's time for her to explore that next level.

Any memories that stand out from your time coaching Maaya?

I've played with her countless times, and even when she was eight years old, it was difficult to keep up. She fought for every point, never giving up.

To beat her, I had to play my best tennis; no half-hearted efforts would do (he says this with a chuckle). I often felt pressure playing against her.

How does Maaya's family support her tennis career, and how involved are they in her training and development?

When she was younger, both her parents were always present at her training sessions. They provided the right amount of support for a child to prosper, but they were never overbearing with the coach.

That balance is crucial, and they struck it perfectly.