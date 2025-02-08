Karun Nair draws selectors' attention, again!

Graphic: Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Karun Nair's fantastic numbers for the 2024-25 domestic season.

Nothing deters Karun Nair and irrespective of format, Nair continues to ride his purple patch in domestic cricket.

On Saturday, the Vidarbha batter struck an unbeaten hundred against Tamil Nadu, on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final, continuing his smashing run of form.

This ton follows his century against Hyderabad in the previous round.

Nair's knock of 100 not out came off 180 balls and was inclusive of 14 boundaries and a six.

His 22nd century in first-class cricket comes on the back of his omission from the India's ODI squad for the England series and the Champions Trophy.

Nair was favourite to make a comeback to the national team after tallying 752 runs and averaging 389.50 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, this season.

However, despite being ignored, the 33-year-old showed his class with his 7th century in his last 13 innings in domestic cricket. Over this period he has hit over 1000 runs at an average of 170.

Will selectors give him another break in the Indian team?

If what vice-captain Shubman Gill said of Nair's exclusion is any indication, then the Vidarbha batter's fate is written on the wall.