News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Paes, Bhupati, Mirza reunite at TPL Season 6 Auction!

Paes, Bhupati, Mirza reunite at TPL Season 6 Auction!

By Rediff Sports
September 25, 2024 21:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Photograph: Tennis Premier League

Ahead of the highly-anticipated sixth season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) powered by Clear Premium Water, the eight franchises came out all guns blazing at the auctions at Sahara Star, Mumbai on Wednesday.

The star-studded evening saw the presence of the tennis icons Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza, who gathered together after many years to promote the sport, along with Bollywood celebs Rakul Preet Singh and Sonali Bendre.

After an intense four rounds of bidding that saw plentiful twists and turns, all the teams assembled highly competitive rosters, featuring a mix of fascinating talent from across the globe.

The 22-year-old Armenian rising star Elina Avanesyan, who will be competing in the tournament for the first time, earned the highest bid of INR 42.20 Lakh from Priyesh Jain-owned and Taapsee Pannu-backed Punjab Patriots.

 

Despite facing a stiff competition from other teams, Patriots fought tooth and nail to rope in the World No. 47 player in their squad from the Diamond category, showcasing their intent for the title. Punjab managed to lock in Arjun Kadhe from the Men's Platinum Category at the base price of Rs 5 Lakh, and played strategically in the final round of auctions, waiting late till the end to buy Mukund Sasikumar for Rs 6.80 Lakh.

The defending Champions Bengaluru SG Pipers bought the second-most expensive player of the evening, roping in two-time Grand Slam mixed doubles title winning Australian Max Purcell for Rs 42 Lakh. The Rohan Gupta-owned franchise, who has Indian Tennis icon Mahesh Bhupathi's as the CEO for SG Sports, entered late into the bid for Purcell, but outbid their oppositions to reserve his services.

Bengaluru bought Olympian Ankita Raina for Rs 5 Lakh to further bolster their squad and doubled down on their intent to buy doubles specialists by roping in Anirudh Chandrasekar for Rs 4 Lakh.

The last year's finalists Bengal Wizards owned by Mr. Yatin Gupte and backed by Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza, formed a solid squad once again by buying Croatian tennis star Petra Matric, who has won two singles tour on the WTA tour in her career, at her base price of Rs 35 Lakh.

Saving money in the kitty, the Wizards performed magic in the second category of players, by playing their Right to Match card for veteran star Sriram Balaji and earned his services for Rs 6.20 Lakh, earning much applause from the crowd for the brilliant strategic play.

Bengal bought Niki Poonacha for Rs 3.80 Lakh to close out their squad on a high, winning yet another close battle in the final round of the evening.

The TPL tees off at the iconic Cricket Club of India in Mumbai in association with the All-India Tennis Association (AITA) and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA). The Innovative Tennis League will run from 3rd December 2024 till the 8th of December 2024.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Major reshuffle in ICC Test rankings
Major reshuffle in ICC Test rankings
'If I get the call and...'
'If I get the call and...'
How England ended Australia's unbeaten streak
How England ended Australia's unbeaten streak
Red alert as heavy rains lash Mumbai, flights diverted
Red alert as heavy rains lash Mumbai, flights diverted
Highly objectionable: SC on HC observation about widow
Highly objectionable: SC on HC observation about widow
'Captain Rohit keeps things simple....': Akash Deep
'Captain Rohit keeps things simple....': Akash Deep
Vinesh Phogat faces NADA scrutiny for missed dope test
Vinesh Phogat faces NADA scrutiny for missed dope test

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

India's hot, sweaty and a tough place to play: Guptill

India's hot, sweaty and a tough place to play: Guptill

'I did not want to play domestic cricket': Dhawan

'I did not want to play domestic cricket': Dhawan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances