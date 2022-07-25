Shai Hope scores 100 in 100th ODI

IMAGE: Shai Hope scored his 13th hundred in his 100th ODI. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

West Indies batter Shai Hope on Sunday became the tenth batter to score a century in his 100th ODI.

The stylish West Indies opener achieved this accomplishment during the second ODI against India at Queens' Park Oval at Port of Spain. He is also the fourth West Indies batter to do so.

A six on the fourth delivery of 45th over bowled by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the batter to this memorable century.

IMAGE: West Indies Cricket celebrates Shai Hope's 100th ODI as the legendary Desmond Haynes presents him with a special commemorative shirt. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

Hope was extremely superb with the bat today. He scored 115 runs off 135 balls before he was dismissed by Shardul Thakur after he was caught by Axar Patel at long-off.

He has joined the company of players like Gordon Greenidge, Chris Cairns, Mohammad Yousuf, Kumar Sangakkara, Chris Gayle, Marcus Trescothick, Ramnaresh Sarwan, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan, who have scored centuries in their 100th ODI.