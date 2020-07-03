Shahid Afridi says wife, kids now Covid-19 free

Source:

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Thursday announced that his wife and two daughters Aqsa and Ansha have tested negative for coronavirus.

"Alhamdulillah, my wife & daughters, Aqsa & Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for #COVID19, & are now clear. Thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours. Now back to family time; I've missed holding this one," Afridi tweeted.

Last month, Afridi had revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive for the virus that has claimed over half-million people worldwide.

Afridi was the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for the virus after Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz. After that, ten more Pakistan team players have been diagnosed with the virus before their tour of England.

However, six of them, including Mohammad Hafeez, were cleared upon the second round of testing and are eligible to join the rest of the squad in the UK.