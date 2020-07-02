Virushka grateful for time together

July 02, 2020 18:07 IST

IMAGE: The COVID-19 induced lockdown has come as a blessing for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Instagram

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has made a huge revelation.

The actor who has producer the popular supernatural film Bubbul thatdropped on a popular streaming site last week, said what a difficult time they had six months after their marriage because they were unable to spend time with each other due to work commitments.

“People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working. In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us,” Anushka told Vogue Magazine.

Virat also opened up about their relationship. “We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years,” the cricketer said.

This COVID-19 forced lockdown has come as a blessing for Indian cricket’s first couple as Anushka and Virat are getting to spend more time at home.

They read, watch shows together making the most of the down time.