Shaheen overtakes Shami for ODI milestone

Shaheen overtakes Shami for ODI milestone

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
August 09, 2025 17:04 IST

Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4 for 51 in the opening ODI of the three-match series against West Indies

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4 for 51 in the opening ODI of the three-match series against West Indies. Photograph: PCB/X

Shaheen Shah Afridi made a big mark in the first ODI against West Indies at Tarouba, not just with his match-winning spell, but also in the record books.

 

His 4/51 in the opening game of the three-match series helped Pakistan bowl out the hosts for 280, and in the process, he overtook Mohammed Shami to claim the best strike rate in men's ODIs (minimum 100 wickets) among bowlers from Full Member nations. Shaheen's strike rate now stands at 25.4, bettering Shami's 25.8, Wisden reported.

Shaheen's numbers continue to underline his impact.

His 131 wickets are the most by any bowler after their first 65 ODIs, he is also the only one in history to average more than two wickets per match at this stage. The previous best, held jointly by Australia's Mitchell Starc and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, with 129 wickets.

With his current tally, Shaheen is set to retain the record after 66 matches as well. To take the 67-match mark, he will need to go past Starc's record of 133 wickets.

 

