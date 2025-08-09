Manchester United bolster attack with new signing

IMAGE: The 21 year old Benjamin Sesko picked Manchester United over Newcastle in his move to England. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Manchester United have signed Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko from Germany's RB Leipzig on a contract until 2030, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The transfer fee is 76.5 million euros ($89 million) with 8.5 million in bonuses.

Manchester United beat Newcastle United to his signature, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

United matched the package offered by Newcastle, but Sesko opted for a move to Old Trafford. The transfer could take United’s summer spending to £214 million following the arrivals of Matheus Cunha, Diego León and Bryan Mbeumo.

The 21-year-old, capped 41 times by Slovenia, is set to lead the attack alongside Cunha and Mbeumo as new manager Rúben Amorim seeks to improve on United’s 44 goals in 38 league games last season.

Sesko, 1.96 metres tall, joined RB Salzburg from Domzale as a teenager before spending two seasons on loan at Liefering, scoring 22 goals in 44 games.

He made his Austrian Bundesliga debut in January 2021, winning three league titles before moving to Leipzig in 2023, where he became a Champions League regular with six goals in 28 appearances.

Known for his aerial ability, pace and finishing, Sesko is expected to be developed by Amorim after underwhelming campaigns from Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee.