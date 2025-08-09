HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Manchester United bolster attack with new signing

Manchester United bolster attack with new signing

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 09, 2025 15:48 IST

x

The 21 year old Benjamin Sesko picked Manchester United over Newcastle in his move to England

IMAGE: The 21 year old Benjamin Sesko picked Manchester United over Newcastle in his move to England. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Manchester United have signed Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko from Germany's RB Leipzig on a contract until 2030, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The transfer fee is 76.5 million euros ($89 million) with 8.5 million in bonuses.

Manchester United beat Newcastle United to his signature, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

 

United matched the package offered by Newcastle, but Sesko opted for a move to Old Trafford. The transfer could take United’s summer spending to £214 million following the arrivals of Matheus Cunha, Diego León and Bryan Mbeumo.

The 21-year-old, capped 41 times by Slovenia, is set to lead the attack alongside Cunha and Mbeumo as new manager Rúben Amorim seeks to improve on United’s 44 goals in 38 league games last season.

Sesko, 1.96 metres tall, joined RB Salzburg from Domzale as a teenager before spending two seasons on loan at Liefering, scoring 22 goals in 44 games.

He made his Austrian Bundesliga debut in January 2021, winning three league titles before moving to Leipzig in 2023, where he became a Champions League regular with six goals in 28 appearances.

Known for his aerial ability, pace and finishing, Sesko is expected to be developed by Amorim after underwhelming campaigns from Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rahul's English Summer of Maturity and Mastery
Rahul's English Summer of Maturity and Mastery
'He's a better bowler when there's more expectation'
'He's a better bowler when there's more expectation'
PIX: Rohit returns to India with fam, and a new ride!
PIX: Rohit returns to India with fam, and a new ride!
Five year old chess genius Aarini scripts history!
Five year old chess genius Aarini scripts history!
Manchester City have injury concern ahead of season
Manchester City have injury concern ahead of season

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Introducing Rediff Pay

webstory image 2

Suresh Wadkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

Raksha Bandhan: Sisters & Brothers We Worship

VIDEOS

Women tie Rakhis to Rajnath Singh1:08

Women tie Rakhis to Rajnath Singh

'6 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief1:51

'6 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief

Daisy Shah arrives Mumbai to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with differently abled children1:09

Daisy Shah arrives Mumbai to celebrate Raksha Bandhan...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV