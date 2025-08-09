HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hasan Nawaz guides Pakistan to ODI win over West Indies

August 09, 2025 10:35 IST

Pakistan beat West Indies by 5 wickets in the opening ODI at Tarouba with 5 wickets to spare

IMAGE: Pakistan beat West Indies by 5 wickets in the opening ODI at Tarouba with 5 wickets to spare. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Hasan Nawaz struck an unbeaten 63 as Pakistan beat West Indies by five wickets in the opening one-day international at the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing 281 for victory after electing to field, Pakistan reached 284 for five with seven balls to spare, Nawaz sealing the win with a six and a boundary in the penultimate over. Captain Mohammad Rizwan made 53.

 

“It was easier once the dew came in,” player-of-the-match Nawaz told the host broadcaster.

“At the start, the spinners were great, but later the ball came on better.”

Evin Lewis, skipper Shai Hope and Roston Chase all scored half-centuries for West Indies. Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-51 and Naseem Shah 3-55 for Pakistan.

“It was tough in these conditions and the toss was important,” Hope said. “We needed more in the middle overs. Credit to our bowlers for fighting at the end.”

Pakistan had won the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1 in Florida. The second ODI will be played on Sunday, with the final match on Tuesday at the same venue.

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

