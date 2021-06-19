News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shafali's 'fearlessness' impresses Sehwag

Shafali's 'fearlessness' impresses Sehwag

By Rediff Cricket
June 19, 2021 10:16 IST
Shafali Verma

IMAGE: Shafali Verma in action during the Test against England at he Bristol County Ground. Photograph: Rebecca Naden/Reuters
 

Virender Sehwag was all praise for youngster Shafali Verma, who became only the fourth player in the history of women's Tests to smash two half-centuries on debut.

The teenage prodigy was unbeaten on 55 not out off 68 balls, hitting 11 fours, to steer India to 83/1 when the third day's play ended early because of rain on Friday.

Shafali had narrowly missed a century in the first innings, getting out for a splendid 96.

'Day one of #WTCFinal2021 called off but enjoying watching Shafali Varma in the #INDWvsENGW Test. Delight to watch the fearlessness,' Sehwag -- the only Indian batsman to score two Test triple tons -- tweeted.

Shafali, 17, is the second youngest woman to hit a fifty on Test debut in the first innings and the youngest ever to hit a half-century in both innings of a Test match.

Rediff Cricket
