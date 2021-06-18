PIX: India's women lose early wicket after follow-on

Last updated on: June 18, 2021 18:13 IST

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: England's players celebrate at the fall of the last wicket in India's first innings on Day 3 of the one-off women's Test, at Bristol County Ground, on Friday. Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

India was left with a mountain to climb in the one-off women’s Test against England after being forced to follow-on, after being shot out for 231 in their first innings during the morning session on Day 3, in Bristol, on Friday.

India's batting woes continued after the dramatic collapse on Thursday, Day 2 of the Test, as they lost five wickets for the addition of just 44 runs in 21.2 overs, undoing the tremendous effort by 17-year-old Shafali verma (96) and Smriti Mandhana (78).

Debutants Deepti Sharma (29 not out) and Pooja Vastrakar (12) put on a 33-run stand for the ninth wicket but could not save the team from following-on, in response to England's first innings of 396 for 9 declared.

Trailing by 165 runs, India were 29 for 1 at lunch in the second innings after Mandhana was dismissed for 8.

India still trail England by 136 runs, with nine second innings wickets in hand.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur walks back after being dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone in the first innings. Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Debutant Verma was batting beautifully on 20, off just 14 balls, which included five boundaries.

India's batters struggled in the first innings against the England spin duo of Sophie Ecclestone (4/88) and Heather Knight (2/7) for most part before pacers Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole took the last two wickets.

India scored their first runs of the day after 20 balls, but, by then, lost two wickets, including the crucial one of vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Harmanpreet was out after an England review in the second over of the day without adding to her overnight score of four. She was adjudged leg before wicket off Ecclestone.

Tanya Bhatia fell two overs later without disturbing the scorer after facing six balls. She too was dismissed by Ecclestone, who then dismissed Sneh Rana (2) with a turning delivery to reduce India to 197 for 8.

England took the new ball after 80 overs and the Indian first innings ended 1.2 overs after that with the dismissal of Pooja Vastrakar (12) and Jhulan Goswami.