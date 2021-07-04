News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sensational Shamsi leads SA to T20 series win v WI

Sensational Shamsi leads SA to T20 series win v WI

July 04, 2021 10:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates with Lungi Ngjidi after taking a wicket during the fifth T20I against West Indies in St George's on Saturday

IMAGE: South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates with Lungi Ngjidi after taking a wicket during the fifth T20I against West Indies in St George's on Saturday. Photograph: CSA/Twitter

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was at his miserly best as South Africa claimed the five-match Twenty20 International series with a 25-run victory over West Indies at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

Shamsi recorded figures of 1-11 in four overs to stall the West Indies victory charge as the hosts attempted to chase down South Africa's score of 168 for four, but were restricted to 143 for nine as the tourists claimed the series 3-2.

 

Shamsi has been excellent in all five games, conceding just 80 runs at an economy rate of four per over against a powerful home batting line-up at the small venue in St George's.

Evin Lewis (52 from 34) gave West Indies a fast start to their chase, but the remainder of the batting line-up struggled to score at his rate and they soon fell off the pace, leaving too much to do in the final few overs.

Seamer Lungi Ngidi saved his best performance for the last game in the series as he recorded figures of 3-32.

After choosing to bat, South Africa's innings was propelled by a 128-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (60 from 42 balls) and Aiden Markram (70 from 48 balls), a record for the tourists for any wicket against West Indies.

But as has been the case throughout the series, they too struggled to finish well, scoring just 32 runs in the final five overs of the innings despite having wickets in hand.

Seamer Fidel Edwards was the pick of the home bowling attack with 2-19 from three overs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'People who haven't led gully team are advising Kohli'
'People who haven't led gully team are advising Kohli'
Injured Smith ready to miss T20 World Cup for Ashes
Injured Smith ready to miss T20 World Cup for Ashes
BCCI to conduct full domestic season in 2021-22
BCCI to conduct full domestic season in 2021-22
There were times I wanted to give up: Mithali
There were times I wanted to give up: Mithali
Delhi stadiums to reopen, theatres to remain shut
Delhi stadiums to reopen, theatres to remain shut
'Cong able to fight UP polls without SP or BSP'
'Cong able to fight UP polls without SP or BSP'
Kejriwal bats for Bharat Ratna for doctors
Kejriwal bats for Bharat Ratna for doctors

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Mithali becomes highest run-getter in women's cricket

Mithali becomes highest run-getter in women's cricket

Mithali scripts India's 1st win of England tour

Mithali scripts India's 1st win of England tour

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances