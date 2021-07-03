News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI to conduct full domestic season in 2021-22

BCCI to conduct full domestic season in 2021-22

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 03, 2021 16:56 IST
IMAGE: The coveted Ranji Trophy, which was cancelled last year, will be played in a three-month window from November 16, 2021 to February 19, 2022. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

The BCCI will conduct all its domestic tournaments across age-groups with the coveted Ranji Trophy, starting on November 16, being the marquee event among the 2127 matches scheduled for 2021-22 season.

 

Last season, the BCCI couldn't conduct any age-group tournament and was forced to cancel the Ranji Trophy due to COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a full-fledged domestic season will take place this year with Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 being held from October 20 and the National One-Day Championship for Vijay Hazare Trophy being scheduled from February 23, 2022.

"The season will commence on September 21, 2021, with the Senior Women's One Day League and will be followed by the Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy, which will take place from October 27, 2021," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media release.

The final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played on November 12, 2021.

The coveted Ranji Trophy will be played in a three-month window from November 16, 2021 to February 19, 2022.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy final will take place on March 26, 2022.

"The BCCI is confident of hosting the domestic season with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount," Shah added.

BCCI's domestic cricket schedule for 2021-22 season:

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
