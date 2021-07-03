Mithali becomes highest run-getter in women's cricket

Source:

July 03, 2021 23:19 IST

IMAGE: Mithali Raj is the leading run-scorer across formats in women's cricket. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India captain Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women's cricket across formats, overtaking former England skipper Charlotte Edwards, in Worcester, on Saturday.

Mithali achieved the feat during the third and final inconsequential ODI against hosts England while chasing 220 for a consolation win.

The talismanic India batter got to the milestone with a boundary down the ground off Nat Schiver in the 23rd over.

Mithali now became the world's most prolific batter in women's internationals, overtaking Edwards' 10,273 runs.

India Women had already lost the three-match ODI series to England Women after losing the first two WODIs.