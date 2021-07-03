News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mithali becomes highest run-getter in women's cricket

Mithali becomes highest run-getter in women's cricket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 03, 2021 23:19 IST
Mithali Raj

IMAGE: Mithali Raj is the leading run-scorer across formats in women's cricket. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India captain Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women's cricket across formats, overtaking former England skipper Charlotte Edwards, in Worcester, on Saturday.

 

Mithali achieved the feat during the third and final inconsequential ODI against hosts England while chasing 220 for a consolation win.

The talismanic India batter got to the milestone with a boundary down the ground off Nat Schiver in the 23rd over.

Mithali now became the world's most prolific batter in women's internationals, overtaking Edwards' 10,273 runs.

India Women had already lost the three-match ODI series to England Women after losing the first two WODIs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
BCCI recommends Mithali, Ashwin for Khel Ratna
PIX: Meet Glamorous Mithali!
Mithali Raj looks different, doesn't she?
PIX: Denmark edges Czech Republic to reach Euro semis
Federer roars into Wimbledon 4th round for 18th time
Wimbledon: Kerber, Gauff in 4th round; Kyrgios out
Sania Mirza, Mattek-Sands bow out of women's doubles
World Test Championship - 2021

Mithali completes 10,000 runs; cricketers laud her

ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali returns to top 5

