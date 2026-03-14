Selectors question Hesson's control over Pakistan team

Pakistani cricket selectors are pushing for a review of the team selection process, challenging the extensive authority granted to head coach Mike Hesson and raising concerns about the team's recent performances.

IMAGE: Was Mike Hesson had been pressurised to include and play Babar Azam and few other players during the recent T20 World Cup? Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points Pakistani selectors are questioning the absolute authority of head coach Mike Hesson in selecting players for the national cricket team.

Selectors have requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to review the current team selection structure after the team's return from Bangladesh.

The selectors claim they were previously involved in selecting the playing XI, a role that has diminished under Hesson's leadership.

Rapid changes in players, officials, and coaches within the Pakistan cricket setup are being blamed for the team's recent performance issues.1

Pakistan's national selectors are not happy with the absolute authority given to the white-ball head coach Mike Hesson in the selection of players.

Selectors Aaqib Javed, Misbah ul Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq have addressed a media conference in Lahore on Saturday and made it clear they had asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to review the selection structure for the national side after the team returns home from Bangladesh.

"Once the team returns home we will sit down and discuss things with the coaches and captain and find a suitable selection system for the national team," Aaqib, the senior selector, said.

Aaqib, who is also director at the High Performance Centre, admitted that until Hesson took charge in May last year, the selectors used to be involved even in the selection of playing XI for away and home series.

He dismissed a query that perhaps Hesson had been pressurised to include and play Babar Azam and few other players during the recent T20 World Cup.

"The selectors give and gave a list of 21 players to the head coach and captain and they shortlisted 15 players and decide on the playing IX for each match," he said.

Since Pakistan were knocked out of the T20 World Cup in the Super 8 stage, the media here has reported about tension between the selectors and Hesson and senior selector, Aleem Dar, also resigned soon after the tournament.

Though he didn't give any statement but media reports said he was unhappy at the absolute say Hesson had been given in selection of Pakistan players.

Aaqib said in the recent past the selectors used to be involved in even picking the playing XI after shortlisting 15 or 16 players for any series or tournament.

"The system changed in recent times but after the team returns home we will reviewing it," he added.

He said the selectors believed that the captain was the most important person followed by the head coach and they should be supported and have authority but at the same time they must be able to discuss and explain to the selectors their future plans.

Concerns About Team Performance

Aaqib, who has been involved with the PCB in different capacities and also worked as interim head coach for some months in 2024/25, also tried to defend the team's recent performances.

He blamed the rapid changes in the Pakistan cricket set-up of players, officials, selectors and coaches for the current problems and questioned whether this happened in any other cricket playing nation.

"As soon as we lose any match, series or don't do well in a tournament there is criticism from everywhere and calls for changes are made and there is a lack of tolerance and patience from critics and it has not helped Pakistan cricket," he said.