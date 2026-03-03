'Dar displeased with unrestrained power enjoyed by coach Hesson'

Aleem Dar has resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Board's selection committee following disagreements over team selection and Pakistan's disappointing T20 World Cup performance.

IMAGE: Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup as New Zealand pipped them with a superior Net Run Rate. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Senior selection committee member Aleem Dar has tendered his resignation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the wake of the national team's poor show in the T20 World Cup, according to sources.

"Former ICC elite panel umpire Dar has sent his resignation which is yet to be accepted," a well-informed source close to the PCB said on Tuesday.

Dar and former Test players Asad Shafiq and Aaqib Javed are the members of the selection committee.

Hesson's unchecked authority

A source close to Dar said that he resigned because he was not happy with the undue authority given to the team's head coach Mike Hesson in selection matters.

"Aleem is very upset that when the World Cup squad was being selected he had resisted the inclusion of Babar Azam and Shadab Khan in the squad without any performance but Hesson insisted on having them," the source said.

He said Dar was surprised to see that neither captain Salman Agha nor the other selectors resisted Hesson's authority.

"Aleem had also insisted that when Babar and Shadab could be called in without performance, Muhammad Rizwan should be included in place of Usman Khan because of his experience but no one supported him."

Pakistan's awful run

Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals and lost to big teams like arch-foes India and England while their Super Eight game against New Zealand was washed out.

They beat Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight game but couldn't qualify for the semi-finals.

The performance of the players, according to the sources, has not only upset the PCB but also influential figures in the government.