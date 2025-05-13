HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Hesson takes charge of Pakistan's ODI, T20 teams

Hesson takes charge of Pakistan's ODI, T20 teams

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 13, 2025 15:23 IST

x
Mike Hesson
 
IMAGE: New Zealand coach Mike Hesson during nets. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson will take charge of Pakistan's limited-overs sides from May 26, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Hesson led New Zealand to the 50-overs World Cup final in 2015 during his six-year spell as head coach and has also coached Kenya and Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The 50-year-old is currently head coach of Pakistan Super League defending champions Islamabad United.

 

"Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement.

"We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket."

Hesson takes over from Aqib Javed who was appointed on an interim basis in November, a month after Gary Kirsten resigned barely six months after taking the job.

Javed, who also took over as Pakistan's interim red-ball coach after Jason Gillespie resigned in December, has been appointed as director of high performance, the PCB said.

It did not provide details on who would take over as test coach on a full-time basis.

Pakistan will host Bangladesh in five T20 Internationals later this month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli's No Butter Chicken Diet Explained
Kohli's No Butter Chicken Diet Explained
Kohli's UNBELIEVABLE Numbers!
Kohli's UNBELIEVABLE Numbers!
Virat Kohli Walks Away Into The Sunset
Virat Kohli Walks Away Into The Sunset
Why Did Rohit Abruptly End Test Career?
Why Did Rohit Abruptly End Test Career?
Rohit-Gill: India's Biggest ODI Weapons
Rohit-Gill: India's Biggest ODI Weapons

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Indian Celebs At Cannes '25

webstory image 2

7 Punjabi Recipes You Cannot Live Without

webstory image 3

Kohli's No Butter Chicken Diet Explained

VIDEOS

India opens gates of Salal dams, causing waters of Chenab to swell3:36

India opens gates of Salal dams, causing waters of Chenab...

Anushka-Virat visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan1:55

Anushka-Virat visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan

Tejasswi Prakash hides her face from paps1:34

Tejasswi Prakash hides her face from paps

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD