'An opportunity to test young talent rather than a punishment'

IMAGE: Former skipper Babar Azam and four other seniors have been left out of the Pakistan squad for a three-match away ODI series against Bangladesh, starting on March 11. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Pakistan's white-ball coach Mike Hesson says the exclusion of senior players including former captain Babar Azam from the One-day series in Bangladesh should not be construed as punishment for non-performance in the just-concluded T20 World Cup.

Under fire after Pakistan's exit before the knockout stage, Hesson insisted that Pakistan have got scant opportunities to test young promising talent and the series in Bangladesh was one such chance.

Alongside Babar opener Saim Ayub, all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, and fast bowler Naseem Shah have also been left out of the 15-member squad.

"I wouldn't say anyone was dropped. We just see this series as an opportunity to give these promising players a chance to prove themselves," he said.

Pakistani selectors didn't include Babar and company in the ODI squad for the three match series in Bangladesh after most of the seniors failed to click in the World T20 Cup won by India on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Focus on World Cup

Hesson said with the ODI World Cup scheduled for next year, they wanted to see how promising players respond.

Pakistan are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh, starting March 11.

"Sahabzada Farhan has forced himself into the ODI squad because of his exceptional performances in T20s and then young players like Shamyl Hussain or Maaz Sadaqat have been doing well in domestic cricket and junior sides.

"The series will not be easy as Bangladesh have been playing a lot more one-day cricket then us. I see this series as a big opportunity for these new players," Hesson said.

Selection disputes spill out

Reports of Hesson being at loggerheads with the national selectors and some players over authority issues were confirmed on Sunday by former Test bowler Sikander Bakht who said on Geo News that every player in the World Cup squad was Hesson's choice.

Sikander who remained advisor to the PCB Chairman disclosed that he had attended selection committee meetings and he and selector Aleem Dar had both had arguments with the foreign coach over selection of certain players and strategies

"I was involved in an argument with him. Aleem also spoke up but the rest of the selectors just sat quietly and didn't question Hesson's decisions," Sikander said.

Former elite panel umpire Aleem recently resigned after reports that he was not happy with the way Hesson was managing things and interfering in selection matters.

Sikander claimed that the selectors gave Hesson 20 names and he just picked his 15 and refused to listen to any other debate.

Sikander also criticised the role of national T20 captain Salman Ali Agha in selection matters.