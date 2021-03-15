Bhajji to be dad again

March 15, 2021 11:57 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Geeta Basra/Twitter

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh will welcome their second child in July.

Geeta shared an adorable picture to make the big reveal. The post was captioned, 'Coming soon.. July 2021'.

The Portsmouth-UK-born actress shared a family photo featuring herself with Bhajji and daughter Hinaya.

Hinaya is wearing a black tee with 'Soon to be big sister' written on it.

Geeta and Bhajji wed in 2015; Hinaya too was a July born child (July 27, 2016).

Bhajji will weave his magic for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.

He didn't play IPL 2020 and also ended his contract with the Chennai Super Kings.